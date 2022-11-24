Netizens Wishlist for BBK9 Winner and Runner up

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has completed its eighth week and entered its ninth week. As the show completed nine weeks BBK9 viewers are discussing on social media the winner and runner-up of the show. BBK9 viewers strongly believe that Roopesh Shetty has many chances to bag the trophy. With each day passing, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are making the show more interesting and viewers are thrilled to watch the show. Deepika Das who got eliminated in the eighth week has re-entered the BBK9 glasshouse via wild card entry. The audience are liking Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, and Rupesh Rajanna combination.

Well as the show is heading towards the grand finale viewers are predicting the winner and runner-up of the show. As we said, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are speculated as the season 9 winner and runner-up. Divya Uruduga is said to be the second runner-up of season 9. The three are giving stiff competition to each and improving their performance each day. Fans are working hard 24/7 on social media to root for them and they are giving massive support. Let us wait and watch who will bag the trophy.