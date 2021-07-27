Netizens Want Divyanka Tripathi in Bigg Boss 15

Divyanka Tripathi has impressed everyone with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shedding her TV serial Bahu avatar, she is here only to win the game. The way she performs the stunts and gives her 100% has impressed the audience. In the recent episode, her act left everyone praising her.

The previous episode was where Divyanka impressed everyone. Rohit Shetty announced the task and chose the participants for it. It was called the 'Fighter plane task' and for it, he called Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi. During her turn, she stunned everyone with the way she planned the task and performed it.

In this task, you will have to climb atop a fighter plane and then collect all 10 flags. Divyanka aced the stunt and used her smartness to collect all the flags. Her timing and method were good which left both the contestants and Host Rohit in awe. He praised and congratulated her on the completion of the task.

As soon as the episode ended, the actress started trending on Twitter. Netizens praised her and the way she performed the stunt. “She is a fearless and smart woman. Look at the way she analyses the stunt and accordingly plans how to do it. So proud to be a Divyanka Tripathi fan!! #KhatronKeKhiladi” wrote a user on Twitter.

Now that she is back from Cape Town and the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi has ended long back, fans are already yearning to see her on other reality shows. A fan wrote on Twitter and requested Colors TV to invite her to participate in Bigg Boss 15. The show will officially start in October and many names are making headlines every day. Since the full list of participants is not out yet, fans are hoping that the channel will hear them and approach her for the upcoming season.

If Divyanka is approached and she actually says Yes, this will make the fans really happy. For now, let us enjoy her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.