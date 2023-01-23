Netizens Troll Vijay TV For Making Azeem Bigg Boss 6 Winner

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was one of the most watched TV reality shows. Contestants of the season were enthusiastic and brought a lot to the table. They won the hearts of the audience in a very short span. In fact, in the very first weekend, BB6 host Kamal Haasan admitted this himself in the show to the contestants saying he was impressed by the TRP ratings in the first week itself.

Bigg Boss 6 Tmail was one of the highly rated shows on Vijay TV and contestants tried every trick in the trade to keep the viewers hooked to the show.

There were several strong contestants this season. From Janany and ADK to Amdhuvanan, Kathirvanan, Shivin, Azeem and Vikraman who all made the show watchable.

Curtains came down on Bigg Boss 6 Tamil last night following the grand finale. BB6 host Kamal Haasan declared that Azeem won the show and gave him the trophy and a cheque bearing the amount 50 lakh INR.

However, Bigg Boss Tamil viewer seem to be unhappy with the maker's decision. They are trending the hashtag #boycottVijayTV saying Azeem did not deserve to win Bigg Boss 6 Tamil. They feel that either Shivin or Vikraman should have been made Bigg Boss 6 Tamil winner. Have a look at what's going on in social media platforms.