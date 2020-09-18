Netizens Troll 'V' Script Reading Session Images!

Trolling has become a hobby for most of the folks and with the advent of social media, people are not stepping back to express their opinions and thoughts. We have recently seen the film, Sadak 2 and it was heavily trolled on social media.

Now, in Tollywood, the movie 'V' was attacked by the trolls on Twitter. The film, V earned mixed reviews from critics and fans. It is a crime thriller and it was directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti.

The movie is a life story of a mysterious man(Nani) who wants to seek revenge for the murder of his wife. He is a serial killer and will be chased by a police officer. How Sudheer Babu (police officer) chase Nani is the rest of the story.

Nani and Sudheer Babu won accolades for their performance in the film. Nani for the first time acted as an antagonist. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas have done justice to their roles. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, and VK Naresh. The movie is trolled for the poor content and said that the director couldn't handle the project. Some of the users expressed disappointment over the film and said that climax made the movie more worse.

Now the images from the script reading session of the film, V have been out. Netizens are not leaving any stone unturned to troll them. One of the user commented as, "Didn’t you get clarity after reading the script that many times, with all the actors?". Another user wrote as, “When there is no script at all, what have you read in that session?" Here are few images from the script reading session of the flick, V.