Netizens Troll Om Raut For Copy Paste Job in Adipurush

Prabhas stareer Adhipursh teaser was released grandly, but it did not meet fans' expectations. Adhipurush has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since the teaser was released. Netizens trolled for poor VFX. A few compared Saif Ali Khan's role as Ravan to the Mughals. Now, Adhipursh's film has been accused of plagiarism. An animation studio has accused the makers of Adhipurush of plagiarising their work

Vaanar Sena Studios, an animation studio, has now alleged that T-Series has copied their Raghava poster and used it without even crediting them. Sharing an Instagram story they wrote, "Such a shame @tseries should mention in the original creator who developed the artwork @vaanarsenastudious"

In a series of Instagram stories they wrote "It is disappointing to see our work being copied like this. But over the years, It is happened so many times that it is just funny at this point. We don't see the point of fighting this as we'd rather focus on bringing you guys awesome content and continue on building that road. But maybe... just may be, the word will spread"

After the news out fans were trolling Ashipurush director Om Raut for his copy paste work. T-Series Films and Retrophiles bankrolled Adipurush. The film will be released in theatres on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

