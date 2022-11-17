Netizens Troll Nagarjuna - Read On To Know The Reason

Akkineni Nagarjuna was recently seen in the film The Ghost, which is currently streaming on OTT. He has been trolled by Netizens this week. If you are wondering why, here we go.

Superstar Krishna died on November 16, 2022 due to cardiac arrest. Several celebrities such as Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Prabhas and Jr NTR have paid their last respects to Mahesh Babu’s father.

Nagarjuna sent condolences to Krishna’s family as soon as he heard the news about Krishna's unfortunate demise. But the Bangarraju actor didn't pay his final respects in person, stoking a social media controversy.

We have learned from our sources that Nagarjuna is in Goa on some work. It is left to see when he will visit Mahesh Babu in person.

