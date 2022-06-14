Netizens Slam Munawar's Insensitive Reply to Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Lockupp winner Munawar Faruqui became hugely famous after his entry into the reality show. He also earned himself a grea number of followers because of his performance and sob stories on the show. However, the former Lock Upp contestant may have lost a few followers, thanks to his comment on singer Justin Bieber's tweet revealing he was down with patrt ial paralysis of the face caused by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

check out what Munawar wrote in reply to Justin's tweet...

Dear Justin Bieber,

i can totally understand



Even here in india right side

not working properly. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022

However, netizens have dubbed Munawar's reply as insensitive and slammed him on Twitter. Bieber fans vowed to end Munawar's career for his remarks. Have a look at Justin Bieber fans' reactions

Such a insensitive comment on somebody's health condition. — A A Faruqui (@tr_ind) June 12, 2022