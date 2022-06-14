Netizens Slam Munawar's Insensitive Reply to Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Lockupp winner Munawar Faruqui became hugely famous after his entry into the reality show. He also earned himself a grea number of followers because of his performance and sob stories on the show. However, the former Lock Upp contestant may have lost a few followers, thanks to his comment on singer Justin Bieber's tweet revealing he was down with patrt ial paralysis of the face caused by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
check out what Munawar wrote in reply to Justin's tweet...
Dear Justin Bieber,
i can totally understand
Even here in india right side
not working properly.
— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022
However, netizens have dubbed Munawar's reply as insensitive and slammed him on Twitter. Bieber fans vowed to end Munawar's career for his remarks. Have a look at Justin Bieber fans' reactions
Such a insensitive comment on somebody's health condition.
— A A Faruqui (@tr_ind) June 12, 2022
#MunawarFaruqui I am fan of your poetry.recently you get huge fan base In lockup.aur tum aag me ghee dal rahe ho .#disspointed not coz I am hindu.its because I am responsible citizen of india.bad me left wing wale hi pit jate hai.tumlog shuru karte ho hum log khatam #phirronamat
— hindu (@R82101734) June 11, 2022
Sorry... it's not funny:(
— j★ (@KundriiKiSundri) June 11, 2022