Netizens Slam Hotstar over Bigg Boss Non Stop Live Issue

The Bigg Boss Non-Stop had a grand launch on February 26. It has only been two days and the show is yet to pick pace. The response from the audience seems to be lukewarm. Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers are upset with Hot star as they have alleged that there is some issue with the live streaming on the OTT platform.

Several viewers on social media stated that they can listen to the audio, but the video is not visible. Many Hotstar subscribers have slammed tje OTT platform for not fixing the issue. A section of the audience claims that they are unable to see the voting icon, though they uninstalled and reinstalled the app. A few viewers wonder when the makers of Hotstar and Bigg Boss Non-Stop will announce the one-hour episode timing. Hotstar has neither replied nor addressed the issue, the viewers cribbed.

Netizens say that Bigg Boss Non Stop is boring and no interesting tasks are happening in the house. They say that contestants are just chit-chatting and doing their own work instead of providing content to the show and making it entertaining for the viewers. So, most of the viewers are preferring a one-hour episode over live episode. However, in yesterday's episode, warriors Vs challengers tasks went well, and it seems the warriors roasted challengers in the interview task.

So wait and watch what Bigg Boss Non Stop makers are planning for this week. For more live updates of Bigg Boss Non Stop, follow Sakshi Post.