Netizens React to Shanmukh Jaswanth's Entry In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 started last night and needless to say about the premiere episode. It was fabulous and the entire episode was filled with stupendous performances. King Nagarjuna the host of the show promised five times more entertainment to the audience and it looks like this season is going to be quite different and interesting.

A total of 19 contestants entered the house. Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Lobo, Vishwa, Senior Artist Priya, Hamida, Jaswanth Padala, Natraj Master, Sreeram Chandra, Vishwa, Uma Devi, RJ Kajal, Siri Hanmanthu, Lahari, Sarayu, VJ Sunny, Maanas, Anee Master, and Sweta Varma.

Not only the fans of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 but also others showed their interest to watch the show. While the show was going on, the hashtag #BiggBossTelugu5 trended on Twitter and it was at position 4 India wide.

YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth entered Bigg Boss house and he performed on the song 'Who Are You' from the film, 1:Nenokkadine. Nagarjuna told Shannu " Is 'Entra Idhi' your favourite dialogue"? Shanmukh laughed and said that he did cover songs first and later started doing content on YouTube. He is one of the most popular YouTubers and enjoys an incredible fan following.

Shanmukh Jaswanth's fans are very happy with his entry into Bigg Boss. Here is a video from Shanmukh Jaswanth.

See how netizens are reacting over Shanmukh Jaswanth's entry into Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.