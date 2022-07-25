Netizens Predict This Contestant As Winner of KKK12

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 has completed its fourth week and entered its fifth week. The Partner week was more exciting and thrilling to the audience, but not more than the Atyachaar week. The winners of the partner week are Rajiv, Sriti Jha, Tushar, Chetna, Mohit, and Nishant. Shivangi Joshi is the most recent contestant to get an eviction pass from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Anyway, Shivangi gave her best in the tasks, but it seems like luck did not favor her. On the other hand, there are many rumors and debates happening on the social media platform over the winner and runner-up of the show. As we all know, fan wars for these types of reality shows are quite common on social media.

According to the buzz, the top five contestants are Faisal, Tushar, Mohit, Jannat, and Rubina. The sources say that Jannat and Rubina got eliminated in the final rounds and the top three will be Faisal, Mohit, and Tushar. So, netizens predict that Faisal has a chance to become the winner of the show and Mohit as runner-up. Faisal is impressing the audience with his performance. Earlier, at the beginning of the show, Faisal was worried that he might lose his fans after this show, but he doubled his popularity by KKK12. So who is your Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 predicted winner? Comment below.

