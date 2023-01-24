Netizens Predict This Contestant as BB16 Winner

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are having fun and enjoying the contestants' fights over silly reasons. Bigg Boss has announced ticket to finale last week and it is also worth mentioning that contestants' equations have totally changed in the ticket to finale task. Nimrit and Shiv, who were close friends, got into an argument after Shiv supported Priyanka in the ticket to finale task. On the other hand, Tina and Shalin finally broke up after lots of fights and arguments over their relationship. In the weekend episode, Salman Khan revealed that Tina Datta said something about Shalin to Priyanka Chahar that happened outside the world. Well, Tina broke down in tears and requested Big Boss for a voluntary exit. Meanwhile, Salman Khan told Priyanka that he had something for her after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Priyanka Chahar has earned huge popularity and gained massive fandom outside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Priyanka Chahar fans are not leaving any opportunity to trend her on Twitter. They are predicting that Priyanka Chahar will bag the trophy for sure. Since the show started, BB16 viewers have said that Priyanka is winning material. Her straightforwardness and fair-game strategy in the tasks impress the audience.