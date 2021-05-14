Netizens Nominate Jasmin Bhasin For 100 Most Beautiful Women 2021

The hashtag #100mostbeautifulwomen2021 is trending on Twitter. Most of the netizens are nominating Jasmin Bhasin from India. Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular faces on small screen. She has an immense fan following.

On the career front, she is known for essaying the role of Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak. She participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (2019) and Bigg Boss 14 (2020).

In the Bigg Boss Season 14, Aly and Jasmin shared a good rapport with each other and in the show, they discussed tying the knot, but they have decided to enjoy their courtship period. In an interview, when Jasmin was asked about marriage, she said that, "Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyaar hua hai (It’s not possible. We haven't even discussed it. It’s a fresh new romance)."

The hashtag #JasminBhasin is trending on Twitter. Here are the tweets.