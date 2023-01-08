Netizens List Out Unfair Eliminations in Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are heading towards the grand finale in another two weeks. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are excited to see the winner and runner-up of the show. The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house are ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. The predictions favour Shivin and Vikraman to win the trophy. In the past few days, Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 was trolled for Rachita's unfair elimination. Yes, it confirmed that Rachita will get an exit pass from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 for the 13th-week elimination. The audience says that Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 makers are doing unfair elimination for the past few weeks. Dhanalakshmi and Ayesha's elimination from the show created high drama on the internet and now viewers blamed makers for unfair elimination of Rachita from the show. They say Dhana, Ayesha, and Rachita deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. Anyway, the audience seems to be upset with Vijay Television decision. What is your opinion on it?