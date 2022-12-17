Netizens Leak Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Even Before Finale

Dec 17, 2022, 11:14 IST
bigg boss telugu 6 winner - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: After multiple tasks, fights, and nominations Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 stage is ready for the grand finale which is set to take place on December 18 (Sunday).In the mid-week elimination, Sri Satya got eliminated and the top 5 contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 remained in the house. Revanth, Shihan, Rohit, Keerthi, and Adi Reddy were the top 5 contestants.

Among Revanth, Shihan, Rohit, Keerthi, and Adi Reddy who will be the winner? To know this answer every Bigg Boss fan must have to wait for the finale episode. Meanwhile, few netizens predicted that Revanth will be the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 winner and BB6 Winner Revanth Trending on Social Media

Here are the tweets:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Double Elimination! After Sri Satya, These Two Top Contestants Evicted From Show


Read More:

Tags: 
bigg boss telugu
Bigg Boss Telugu 6
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6
Advertisement
Back to Top