Netizens Leak Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Even Before Finale

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: After multiple tasks, fights, and nominations Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 stage is ready for the grand finale which is set to take place on December 18 (Sunday).In the mid-week elimination, Sri Satya got eliminated and the top 5 contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 remained in the house. Revanth, Shihan, Rohit, Keerthi, and Adi Reddy were the top 5 contestants.

Among Revanth, Shihan, Rohit, Keerthi, and Adi Reddy who will be the winner? To know this answer every Bigg Boss fan must have to wait for the finale episode. Meanwhile, few netizens predicted that Revanth will be the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 winner and BB6 Winner Revanth Trending on Social Media

Here are the tweets:

If your teacher, coach, or mentor believes you can do something, you're more likely to do it 🥵🔥🔥🔥#TitleConquerorRevanth#Revanth pic.twitter.com/k1xVb64HXo — REVANTH TRENDS🤘💥 (@trends_revanth) December 17, 2022

#TitleConquerorRevanth

Success is often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable🔥🔥

#Revanth pic.twitter.com/smwhYT2JCa — Mani ᴿᵉᵛᵃⁿᵗʰ ˢᵘᵖᵖᵒʳᵗᵉʳ (@Mani81118603) December 17, 2022

Dear Rangers manam winning ni enjoy cheddam edchey vallu esustaney untaru ignore them #Revanth winner of #BiggbossTelugu6 🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/MTaeFkPnh3 — kalyan7 (@kalyan__7) December 16, 2022

