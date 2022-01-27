Netizens Declare This Contestant as Bigg Boss 15 Winner

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 is heading towards the finish line. Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will be held by the end of this week. The contestants in the house have entertained the audience and kept them hooked to their TV sets. Rakhi Sawant was the latest contestant to get an exit pass from Bigg Boss Hindi season 15.

Meanwhile,Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contestants left for the Bigg Boss Hindi grand final war. It seems that Bigg Boss Hindi viewers can't wait to know which contestant will win the season 15 trophy. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi have been declared by the fans as the winner and runner up.

Karan Kundrra's fans have been trending him for the past week saying he is the winne of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 trophy. Karan Kundrra is always in the lead position with the highest number of votes. We can say that Karan's popularity has hit the peak after his entry into the Bigg Boss house. Fans are clear that Karan Kundrra is the winner of the Bigg Boss Hindi 15. But a section of the audience allege that Colors TV has a plan to make Tejasswi the winner. So we can say that viewers are totally confussed by this analysis. However, 90% of the audience have already declared that Karan Kundrra will be the sure shot winner of Bigg Boss Hindi season 15. Do you think that Karan Kundrra will grab the trophy or not? Let us know your comments.