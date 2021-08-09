Netizens Are Not Happy With Manju Pavagada Becoming Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Aug 09, 2021, 08:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

All Bigg Boss Kannada lovers, we are all going to miss the show especially our favorite contestants like- Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Shamanth, Vaishnavi, and a few. Most of the viewers haven't missed the grand finale episode of last night.

For those who haven't watched the grand finale episode, then, this piece of news is for you. Manju Pavgada has emerged as the winner of the show. 

Unfortunately, the audience's favorite contestant Aravind ended as a runner-up of the show. Aravind KP couldn't become the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 as he got somewhat least votes than Manju Pavagada. Yes, there was two lakhs difference vote between Manju and Aravind. 

Looks like Manju winning the show hasn't gone well the audience. A section of the audience are expressing their displeasure on social media. There's no one to blame because the audience has chosen him by voting, he garnered massive votes 45 lakhs from his fans and followers.

Here are a few tweets for you:

Advertisement
Back to Top