Netizen's Reply To Nagarjuna For Asking Them Not To Use Apple Products

Tollywood hero, Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter and expressed his anger over the Apple products. His tweet reads as, “BE CAREFUL When you buy Apple products from Apple store India… Their service and policies are one-sided and terrible!!" The 'King' of Telugu Film Industry didn't explain about the problem faced by him. Netizens are reacting to Nag's tweet and are dropping their respones. Here are some of the tweets, just give a look at them.

Andhuke redmi use cheyi anna..

User friendly untadhi

Apple lu manaki set kaavu le — King Balu (@rockstarbalu99) December 9, 2020

Meru tweet vesindi iphone nunda kada pic.twitter.com/slD0oCBOgw — 🏃‍♀️··🚶‍♂️ (@likith_09) December 9, 2020

apple phones konedi. Prestige kosamo, butterfly kosamo preethi zodiac kosamo kadu bhayya. safety kosam. i phone ni 95% evaru hack cheyaleru. so celebrities personal data confidential ga untundani konukkuntaru. — nagachaitanyachiru (@nagachaitanyac4) December 9, 2020

phone konte soap delivery ichada sir? pic.twitter.com/TsT1gVZrEr — Capsicum Fry (@CapsicumFry) December 9, 2020

On the professional front, Nagarjuna will be seen in the film, 'Wild Dog', an action thriller movie written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni will be seen in the important roles in the film. Wild Dog is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment banner. On the other hand, he will also be seen in the film, Brahmastra. Nagarjuna is also acting as the host of the most watched reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.