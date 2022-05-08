Netflix's Squid Games Sweeps Awards at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022

May 08, 2022, 09:57 IST
The names of the winners of 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 have been revealed. And not surprisingly, the Netflix popular drama  Squid Game has swept awards. The award function was held at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan on May 6. Shin Dong-yup, Suzy, and Park Bo-gum played hosts to the event.

Here's the complete list of 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Winners

Television:

Grand Prize: Squid Game

Best Drama: D.P.

Best Variety Show: "Street Woman Fighter

Best Educational Show: "Documentary Insight National Team

Best Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk — Squid Game

Best Actor: Lee Junho — The Red Sleeve

Best Actress: Kim Tae-ri — Twenty Five, Twenty One

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Hyun-chul D.P.

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin-rok — Hellbound

Best New Actor: Goo Kyo-hwan — D.P.

Best New Actress: Kim Hye-joon — Inspector Koo

Best Male Entertainer: Lee Yong-jin

Best Female Entertainer: Joo Hyun-young

Best Screenplay: Kim Min-seok Juvenile Justice

Best Art Direction: Jung Jae-il — Squid Game

TikTok Popularity Award: Lee Junho — The Red Sleeve, Kim Tae-ri — Twenty Five, Twenty One

Film:

Grand Prize: Ryu Seung Wan — Escape from Mogadishu

Best Film: Escape from Mogadishu

Best Director: Byun Sung-hyun — King Maker

Best New Director: Jo Eun-ji — Perhaps Love

Best Actor: Sol Kyung-gu — King Maker

Best Actress: Lee Hye-young — In Front of Your Face

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin — King Maker

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Soo-kyung — The Miracle

Best New Actor: Lee Hong-nae — Hot Blooded

Best New Actress: Lee Yoo-mi — Young Adult Matters

Best Screenplay: Director Jung Ga Young, screenwriter Wang Hye Ji — Romance Without Love

Best Art Direction: Choi Young-hwan — Escape from Mogadishu


