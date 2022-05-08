Netflix's Squid Games Sweeps Awards at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022

May 08, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure region is emerging above the South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure is likely to develop into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal. IMD has predicted that the depression will turn into a cyclonic storm, which is expected to reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores by May 10. The storm will cause heavy rainfall in the east coast states.