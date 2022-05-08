Netflix's Squid Games Sweeps Awards at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022
The names of the winners of 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 have been revealed. And not surprisingly, the Netflix popular drama Squid Game has swept awards. The award function was held at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan on May 6. Shin Dong-yup, Suzy, and Park Bo-gum played hosts to the event.
Here's the complete list of 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Winners
Television:
Grand Prize: Squid Game
Best Drama: D.P.
Best Variety Show: "Street Woman Fighter
Best Educational Show: "Documentary Insight National Team
Best Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk — Squid Game
Best Actor: Lee Junho — The Red Sleeve
Best Actress: Kim Tae-ri — Twenty Five, Twenty One
Best Supporting Actor: Jo Hyun-chul D.P.
Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin-rok — Hellbound
Best New Actor: Goo Kyo-hwan — D.P.
Best New Actress: Kim Hye-joon — Inspector Koo
Best Male Entertainer: Lee Yong-jin
Best Female Entertainer: Joo Hyun-young
Best Screenplay: Kim Min-seok Juvenile Justice
Best Art Direction: Jung Jae-il — Squid Game
TikTok Popularity Award: Lee Junho — The Red Sleeve, Kim Tae-ri — Twenty Five, Twenty One
Film:
Grand Prize: Ryu Seung Wan — Escape from Mogadishu
Best Film: Escape from Mogadishu
Best Director: Byun Sung-hyun — King Maker
Best New Director: Jo Eun-ji — Perhaps Love
Best Actor: Sol Kyung-gu — King Maker
Best Actress: Lee Hye-young — In Front of Your Face
Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin — King Maker
Best Supporting Actress: Lee Soo-kyung — The Miracle
Best New Actor: Lee Hong-nae — Hot Blooded
Best New Actress: Lee Yoo-mi — Young Adult Matters
Best Screenplay: Director Jung Ga Young, screenwriter Wang Hye Ji — Romance Without Love
Best Art Direction: Choi Young-hwan — Escape from Mogadishu