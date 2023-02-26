Netflix Slashes Subscription Rates, Check New Plans

In more than 30 nations, Netflix has cut the price of its membership plans. The major streaming service has reduced its prices in an effort to increase subscribers. Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Libya, Iran, Kenya, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Venezuela, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines are just a few of the countries that have reduced the cost of the membership plans. Unfortunately, India is not yet on the list. Netflix's official Twitter account tweeted about the price cut in Malaysia.

The company said, “Starting today, our Basic Plan in Malaysia is now RM28 per month for both new and existing members.” The monthly plan in the country was RM35, or around 653 Indian rupees. After testing the feature in South America, Netflix previously expanded password sharing in countries including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. Password sharing will no longer be allowed, however, users can still transfer their profiles. People who have an account may now quickly move their profile to a new account that they pay for, keeping their downloaded games, My List, tailored recommendations, and watching history.