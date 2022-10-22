Netflix to Penalise Subscribers Who Share Passwords

Netflix has changed its password-sharing policy. The entertainment OTT platform is going to charge more based on the number of logins. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that will now cost more starting in early 2023.

Netflix will now only allow one "home" per account, and additional homes will need to pay extra to use the same account, the company announced this week.

The streaming platform has already rolled out this model in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Customers in those countries pay an extra $2.99 per month to add additional homes to their accounts. Netflix did not specify if the cost would be the same for the U.S.

People who borrow credentials from others can be able to change them to their account and they can see their watch history and search history as well.

The profile transfer has several different uses, COO and Chief Product Officer Gregory Peters said during a Netflix earnings call Tuesday. "I mean there are obviously situations where you can imagine like you have a kid at home who is going to go off and become an adult and get their own account, and it supports those ones," he said.

People who shared their passwords with others can now easily create and manage sub-accounts with the new model. "Another component of this, though, is allowing account owners to be able to pay for Netflix for some friend or family, somebody they want to share the service with," Peters said. "And so they're able to create a sub-account, which we're calling extra member, to enable that model, too."

(Source: CBS News)

