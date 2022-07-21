Netflix to Fine Subscribers For Sharing Passwords

Netflix is charging customers for sharing passwords with their friends. Yes! you heard it correctly. According to a recent report, Netflix is extending the new payment function to five Latin American nations, including Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The new function is dubbed "add a house" and it allows another person to access your Netflix account for an extra fee. This extra price is ARS 219 (Rs 140 approx) for those in Argentina and $2.99 (Rs 240 approx) for those in the other four locations to allow the second user to access the main account.

Furthermore, Netflix is introducing different tiers of these "add a house" plans that would let you share the account with one, two, or three additional people. And the more individuals that have access to your account, the higher the cost. Netflix is also concerned about fool-proofing the new system, ensuring that users do not violate the sharing regulations.

Netflix is accessible even while travelling, and the OTT platform will periodically ask the main account user to authenticate the devices on which the Netflix account is used. So far, Netflix has delivered these alternatives to roughly ten countries, with more likely to follow in the coming months.