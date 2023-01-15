Netflix Announces 16 Exciting Telugu Films, Check The List

Mumbai: Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service, announces 16 films as part of its licensed Telugu content slate for 2023. The films will find a home on Netflix after they complete their theatrical run. Fans will be able to experience it in cinemas and re-experience their favourite actors' films at home.

On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, Netflix gave a glimpse to the 16 titles on their social media channels and fans couldn’t get enough of the titles that were coming on the service. With films like RRR, Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki that have received a lot of love globally, fans are excited to see what this year has to offer.

Sharing details about the upcoming line-up, Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India shares, “Our audience has a huge appetite for locally authentic and global stories across India and we want to give them more of what they love. Following the global success of RRR, Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki, we can’t wait to bring our new and exciting line-up of Telugu films to our audiences. The new slate brings a bigger offering of Telugu films across many genres and highlights the bounty of creative talent from South India. With the work that we do behind the scenes around our dubbing and subtitles, we’re pleased to make these films accessible to wider audiences across India and every corner of the world.”

Entire list of films below

Bhola Shankar

Amigos

Meter

Buddy

Butta Bomma

PVT 04

Tillu Square

Dasara

Dhamaka

Kartikeya 8

18 Pages

VT 12

Virupaksha

SSMB 28

