Nepotism, Casteism Peaks In Telugu Cinema: Netizen On Charan Joining Chiru's Acharya

Tollywood hero, Ram Charan joined the sets of Acharya on Sunday. Koratala Siva, the director of the film confirmed the news. Charan will be seen in the role of 'Siddha' in the movie. Fans loved the first look poster of Ram Charan and they are eagerly waiting to know about the further details of Charan's role in the movie.

In the first look poster, Ram Charan could be seen donning saffron coloured kurta, a ear ring and a rudraksha mala. Megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role in the film and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Acharya is likely to hit the screens in Summer 2021. Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown the shooting of the film has been postponed and now the team is back. Expectations are very high on the movie as it includes Ram Charan and Mega Star Chiranjeevi.

Acharya, an action drama movie directed by Koratala Siva and is jointly bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production company and Matinee Entertainments Banners.

