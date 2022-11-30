Neither Pyaar Nor PR, Me Dating Prabhas is Howl-arious Rumour, Says Kriti

Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Well, for the past few days, the internet has been buzzing with dating and marriage rumours of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. Many sources declared that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are dating, and the couple might get engaged after the release of Om Raut's Adipurush, in which the duo is working together.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty fans were heartbroken by the rumours, and they were trending #Prabhas, #KritiiSanon, and #AnushaShetty on Twitter yesterday. However, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to deny all the rumours about her dating Prabhas. Kriti Sanon said that Varun and she had a lot of fun during the promotions of their recent release Bhediya and that the relationship rumours were 'absolutely baseless.'

Kriti Sanon's post reads: "It's neither pyaar, nor PR...our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumors. Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless," with a Fake News sticker.

The rumour of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating went viral after Kriti Sanon made a phone call to Prabhas on the Koffee With Karan show as part of the game. The news headlines stated that Prabhas, who is a reserved actor, was getting closer to Kriti Sanon and they might be seeing each other.

Well, now Anushka fans can heave a sigh of relief as there is still hope for Prabhas to marry Anushka.