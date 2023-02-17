Neha Pandey's New Sufi Song Tu hi tu via Indie Label 'Throan Of Art Music'

Mumbai: After launching her previous song " Dil Mai Baje" singer Neha is ready to launch her new SufiI Song “Tu Hi Tu” which happened during one of the many challenging times of Neha Pandey’s life. She remembers she was going through a few personal challenges at the time and tears were turned to tunes in an attempt to stay resilient. The song is Neha’s way of humbling forth the higher energy, almighty with gratitude. Putting almighty in every situation of our lives. Accepting the circumstances optimistically which is the key to peace and happiness. Carrying on with faith amidst encircling gloom. It demonstrates that it is humanity that should come first. Her song is available on Spotify, Ganna. Com, Savaan.com, Apple Music, YouTube, and all audio streaming platforms.

Neha also participated in the Channel V Popstars and was chosen as the city finalist in 2003. Neha’s voice has a global appeal and she has collaborated with artists across Hongkong, Australia, Sudan, and the USA over the years. Some of her successful tracks are Busy Busy (Spotlampe label of 9X Media), Allah waariyan Reprise, na roko (Neha’s original).

Neha Pandey is an Independent Indian pop artist/playback singer and entrepreneur (founder of Bella Bee and now a clothing line for women- Haya’s Closet by Neha), based out of the UK. She is one of the faces among other already established Bollywood celebrities at Abu Dhabi T10 cricket 2019; was seen promoting Abu Dhabi Tourism at ATM held at Trade Centre Dubai. She has also been featured among super 100 Indian entrepreneurs and professionals based on her hard- work and achievements not just as a self-made independent entrepreneur but also as a Dubai-based Bollywood Indie pop artist/singer.

She grew up between Dehradun, Lucknow, Delhi, and Dubai in the pursuit of education, culminating in the possession of several degrees, and currently is active as an entrepreneur and artist between UK and UAE.

She has been one of the faces at Abu Dhabi T10 cricket 2019 along with other established Bollywood celebrities and has also promoted Abu Dhabi Tourism.

Neha gained more popularity after her hit song “Busy Busy”. She has lent her voice to many projects for various brands and projects. Neha’s music contains elements of pop, hip-hop, Soul, and R&B. Western music has had a huge impact on her singing. She has confessed that she likes to perform "songs that have a western flavor in them”. Neha Music Beats is one of her artists' names. Apart from this, she is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer. Breaking barriers. Clearly, passion does pave the road to success. But it would be impossible without hard work.

She is the 1st Indian Artist to create the Arabic song' YA WELI'.She is also an entrepreneur, PR expert, singer, and mother to Aren. Beyond all this, she is a firm believer in the benefits of creating a collaborative environment and leads by example. Her work ethic has resulted in a brand that is well-recognized. Neha is a skilled musician with several compositions to her name some of which have been featured in Bollywood. And while entrepreneurship and music may seem to be at odds, She believes that everything that is done with passion will succeed. She credits the convent school that she attended for inculcating the discipline that made her success possible.

Neha’s musical journey has been very varied. She has collaborated with artists from different parts of the world. Her current home Dubai is a multicultural place and you get to meet a lot of people from different parts of the world. Neha says she was lucky that she attracted like-minded people in her professional life. Right from an American to an Australian to a Sudanese to an Emirati. So she did a lot of music and wrote songs with different people.