Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's Photos Are Going Viral

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24 and all the wedding festivities came to an end. The cutest couple hosted a grand wedding reception in Chandigarh, Punjab on Monday night. The marriage took place in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi. For the reception, the couple looked fabulous in traditional outfits. She picked a silver white lehenga with diamond emerald jewellery while Rohanpreet chose a blue suit. The pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's wedding ceremony are going viral on social media.

For their wedding, Neha and Rohan donned colour-coordinated outfits by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sharing a picture along with her husband Rohanpreet, Neha Kakkar wrote: "Rohu and I wore Falguni Shane Peacock for our night wedding. Must say they're the best! Loved wearing their creation." Here are few more photos.

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers and she is well known for her singing tracks like Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba, etc.

Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in the reality shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star. Neha Kakkar is popular for singing many popular numbers like Badri Ki Dulhania, Kala Chashma, kar Gayi Chull, London Thumakda, etc. She has judged shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Indian Idol.