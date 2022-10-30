Neha Gowda Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has successfully completed five weeks run with good TRP rating and contestants are going all out to earn the trust of the audience. Over the week, the audience are glued to their television sets to watch the day-to-day drama in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 glass house.

As of now, Roopesh Shetty, Divya U, Anupama Gowda, and Rakesh Adiga are in the top four positions, and they are the top contenders for BBK9 grand finale round. In yesterday's weekend episode, BBK9 contestants paid rich tributes to Power star Puneeth Rajkumar on his first death anniversary. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 host Kichcha Sudeep remembered Appu.

Talking about the eliminations, the contestants who were nominated for fifth-week elimination are Neha Gowda, Roopesh Shetty, Deepika Das, Roopesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi.

As we mentioned earlier, Roopesh Shetty, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, and Prashanth Sambargi are safe from this week's elimination. Kavyashree, Roopesh Rajanna, and Neha Gowda were in the danger zone. Sources close to the BBK9 unit confirmed that Neha Gowda is the fifth contestant to get an exit pass from the show. The elimination process will take place in tonight's episode.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.