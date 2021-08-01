Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Ali To Participate in Bigg Boss OTT: Check Out Full List 

We are just days away from the Grand release of the much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT. The Karan Johar hosted reality show will be starting on August 8. As you know, this will first air on Voot for at least 6 weeks before starting on TV with Salman Khan.

Many names made the headlines and many celebrities were rumored to enter the house but finally, now we have the full confirmed list. Yes, we have the final list of contestants who will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT. This time we have singers, influences, and actors.

Let us remind you that the regular one-hour episode will air on Voot and apart from that, you will also be able to watch the 24-hour live feed. There were speculations that this time we will also have commoners in the house. For the 6 weeks, while the show is airing on Voot, these commoners will be battling out for a place in the final contestants list. But that is not the format.

Check out the full contestant list for Bigg Boss OTT

Anusha Dandekar Ridhima Pandit Karan Nath Divya Agarwal Pratik Sehajpal Neha Bhasin Urfi Javed Akshara Singh Manasvi Vashisht Zeeshan Ali Neha Malik Pavithra Lakshmi

Bigg Boss OTT will start with these 12 contestants. We have names like singer Neha Bhasin who has many famous Bollywood songs to her credit and also the Bahu Humari Rajni_kant fame, Riddhima Pandit.