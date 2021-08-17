Negative Thoughts During Crisis is Only Natural: Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra Case

Shilpa Shetty has been away from the cameras and limelight ever since her Husband Raj Kundra was caught in a pornographic case. She was not seen on the sets of Super Dancer 4 or at any other event. But recently the actress made an appearance at a fundraiser. This was her first public appearance since Kundra’s arrest.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for his involvement in a pornographic case. It was said that he was responsible for making and sharing the videos. He was suspected of forcing women into making pornography and then uploading the films to a paid app. This whole situation was a mess for Shilpa who even lashed at her husband for getting into something like this.

The actor finally appeared at a fundraiser event where she opened up about her thoughts after the incident. She said that it is only natural getting negative thoughts at the time of crisis. But you need to somehow control it. Breathing is most important. In times like these, pranayam (meditation) will help the most. To calm down, one must control their breathing.

For a long time, the actress did not share anything nor did she open up about her feeling. But finally, she posted her statement on social media. She said that “the past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations.” She said that not just her but also their families had to bare the trolling and questioning.

“MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” read the statement.

Raj Kundra Case

