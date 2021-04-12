Neeyam Nadhi Film Shoot In Palakkad Halted Over Interfaith Love Plot

The shooting Neeyam Nadhi was stopped by the right-wing group members, who accused the makers of propogating interfaith love.

The shooting location was at the Vayillyamkunnu Bhagavathy Temple in Kadampazhipuram. The group interrupted the shooting over the placement of flags belonging to Muslims and SFI in front of a temple. They said that they will not allow if the story is about romance between Hindu and a Muslim.

According to filmmakers, the right-wing members came to the shooting location and asked them about the plot of the movie. The group members alleged that movies revolving around ‘love jihad’ and religious conversions will not be allowed to be shot anywhere and demanded halt of the film shooting.

The film crew said that the shooting was started after getting permission from temple authorities and called them Terrorists as they destroyed the shooting equipment.

Sreekrishnapuram police reached the shooting location and took stock of the the situation. The filmmakers have decided to shift the shooting of the movie to another location.

Director Shaji N Karun and Malayalam short story writer Ashokan Cheruvil expressed their protest over the incident.