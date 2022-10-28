Neeraj Chopra's Collab with Marvel Studios Winning Hearts on Internet

Tokyo gold medallist and track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has now taken his javelin to fight for Wakanda. The star javelin-thrower is seen boldly wielding the javelin for Black Panther’s Dora Milaje. In this promotional video, Neeraj is seen championing the virtue of fighting for one’s country in the upcoming superhero movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie is set to release in India on Nov 11.

Neeraj has shared the video clip on his Twitter. He captioned the video tweet “Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye”.

Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye. November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever@Marvel_India pic.twitter.com/4SJ3BuyuEm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 28, 2022

The teaser shows track and field athlete falling from a hole in the roof with a javelin in his hand and landing on his feet. He then runs to throw the javelin. When he throws it, the javelin flies, transitioning into a spear and piercing the surface of a road. From here, the video seamlessly connects to the hair-raising trailer of Wakanda Forever.

Netizens are over the cloud nine with Neeraj’s collab with Hollywood giant’s Marvel Studios. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

