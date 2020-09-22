Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's name came into the picture in connection with the alleged Bollywood drug probe by Narcotics Control Bureau. According to the reports, Deepika and her manager will be summoned by the agency.

Jaya Saha, the talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput has been questioned by the NCB on Monday. Jaya Saha's name surfaced in Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

According to the report by RepublicWorld, a few WhatsApp chats have been recovered in which it is revealed that Deepika is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a person with the initial 'K' and it stands for Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager.

According to RepublicWorld report, "The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics."

Sources also revealed that NCB will be sending summons to B-town actresses, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and several other top stars.

After Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in alleged involvement in the drug angle, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So-called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone".