The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Sushant's house help Deepesh Sawant on Saturday. He is the third person to be arrested after Showik and Samuel Miranda. The housekeeper Deepesh Sawant stayed in a room on the lower floor of the duplex where Sushant Singh Rajput lived. He was present in the house along with Siddharth Pithani, Keshav Bachner and Neeraj on June 14th, when Sushant was found dead. Rhea Chakraborthy the prime accused in the case will also be questioned again.

A team of NCB went to Rhea Chakraborty's residence on Sunday morning and served summons to appear before the bureau for questioning. Consequently, she is expected to arrive at the NCB office in Mumbai any time soon.

KPS Malhotra, the Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau speaking to a news agency said that, "Deepesh Sawant has been arrested for his role in procuring and handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people is underway."

NCB arrested Samuel Miranda and Showik and they have been sent to the custody till September 9 by 64th Metropolitan Magistrate NN Joshi.

Samuel Miranda, the 'Dil Bechara' star's house manager revealed that he used to arrange weed for Sushant from September 2019 to March 2020. He said that he used to get weed from Suryadeep, one of the friends of Showik Chakraborty. He further added that he Karmajeet used to deliver the weed to Rhea and Sushant's residence.

Earlier, Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly confessed that he procured drugs on his sister's behest and further claimed that the actress had allegedly asked him and Samuel Miranda to procure drugs.

According to an India Today report, Showik Chakraborty had told Samuel Miranda to get a bud for Sushant Singh Rajput in March 2020. Samuel got the contact number of Zaid Vilatra, a drug supplier from Showik. He was told to use Basit Parihar's reference with a debit card from HDFC bank. He withdrew Rs 10,000 for 5 grams of bud.

KPS Malhotra Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau speaking to Times Now said that,"We have arrested Showik and Samuel Miranda only after having solid evidence against them. We have procured digital proof suggesting their involvement in the drug conspiracy and that is why the arrest has been made. Anybody with information regarding drugs and contrabands are free to approach us and we would serve the nation".