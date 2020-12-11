NBSA May Blacklist TV Channels Over Fake News On Rakul Preet Link to Drugs

The National Broadcasting Standards Authority or NBSA has lambasted at various leading news channels, including Aaj Tak, Zee News and Times Now for making vilifying reports linking Rakul Preet Singh to drugs.

According to 'Live Law', "The NBSA also directed Times Now, India TV, Aaj Tak, India Today, News Nation TV and ABP News to take down the links of the reports against Rakul Singh from a website and social media. The channels were warned."

All these channels had reported that Rhea Chakraborthy (a prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case) told NCB that Rakul was involved in drugs. The channels failed to air the retraction statement of Rhea who denied making such disclosure to NCB.

Rakul Preet Singh approached the Delhi High Court seeking an interim direction to the Centre, Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association to ensure that the media does not broadcast any programme or publish any article about her involvement in drugs. Rakul's plea had said that "There has to be some restraint. Media gets to know info even before the officers themselves. Reputations are getting tarnished."

Zee News, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Hindustani have been asked to telecast an apology on December 17 prior to the 9 PM news with this text: "We apologize for the manner in which the Hashtags/Taglines and Images were telecast while reporting the ongoing investigation of Rhea Chakraborty's narcotics case. These telecasts violated the Code of Ethics and Broadcastings Standards requiring broadcasters to maintain neutrality, impartiality, accuracy and fairness, the Specific Guidelines Covering Reportage and Specific Guidelines for Reporting Court Proceedings. We clarify that there was no intention on our part to sensationalize the issue or to prejudice the investigation in any manner. We reiterate our commitment to upholding every individuals' right to fair trial and reputation while reporting about matters under investigation."