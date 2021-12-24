NBK Unstoppable at Box Office as Akhanda Jathara Continues in 4th Week

It has been four weeks since Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda hit the theatres. From day one onwards, the movie got a positive talk and Akhanda is running successfully with blockbuster collections.

Even after the release of two mega pictures- Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Nani's Shyam Singha Roy, Akhanda's movie craze has not subsided. People and Balayya’s loyal fans are still watching the movie in packed theatres across the Telugu states.

It is clear that Pushpa and Shyam Singha Roy movies were in no way a competition or a hindrance for Balakrishna's Akhanda stint at the box office.

In Akhanda, Balakrishna is seen in a new avatar and a dual role, with a spiritual element that has attracted people to see the movie in the theatres. Based on sources, compared to Pushpa and Shyam Singha Roy, most of the theatres were packed for the Akhanda movie.

Akhanda has turned out to be the highest grosser in Balayya's career and also become a massive hit this year 2021. Balakrishna has become ‘unstoppable’ now with this massive hit!

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced under the Dwarka Creations banner. Pragya Jasiwal, Poorna, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth are seen in the key roles.