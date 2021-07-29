NBCUniversal Unveils Slate Of Theatrical Releases Till September 2021

NBCUniversal today announced that it will be releasing 7 titles in Cinemas and Multiplexes across India between August - September 2021. After a brief hiatus in people watching movies on the big screen due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, NBCUniversal is all set to kickstart the magic of witnessing cinema at its very best. Starting 6th August, the brand is a treat to ardent cinephiles will release, on an average – 1-2 movies every week till the end of September. These seven titles are led by Fast & Furious 9 & include Promising Young Woman, The Croods: A New Age, Old, Nobody, The Boss Baby: Family Business, and The Forever Purge. Listed below are the details about these movies with the dates of their theatrical release.

1. Promising Young Woman (6th Aug)

This is the story of a young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, who seeks vengeance against those who crossed her path.

2. Old (13th Aug)

The plot revolves around a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

3. Fast & Furious 9 - The Fast Saga (19th Aug)

The latest edition in the Fast franchise will see Cipher enlist the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to seek revenge on Dom and his team.

4. The Croods - A New Age (27th Aug)

The Croods are back to their old shenanigans in a dangerous, strange new world. The Croods 2: A New Age (2020) is the new animation movie starring Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Nicolas Cage.

5. Nobody (27th Aug)

Nobody is the story of a bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.

6. The Boss Baby - Family Business (10th Sept)

Set 40 years after the events of the first film, Tim Templeton is now fully grown and lives with his wife Carol and their two daughters, 7-year-old Tabitha and infant Tina. The adventures further shape the climax of the movie.

7. The Forever Purge (17th Sept)

All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and should instead never end/continue forever.

NBCUniversal has been eagerly waiting for cinemas to reopen to offer its varied and exciting slate to Indian audiences so they can fully benefit from the theatrical experience that they have been missing.

It has a robust library of upcoming titles, some of them belonging to the biggest franchises in the world, which are being eagerly awaited by audiences across the nation. With fans excited as ever, these titles have been doing the rounds of social media and making all the right noises ahead of their much-awaited release. The wait is just a few days more as all the titles will be playing on the above-mentioned dates, at Cinemas open in your city.