NBA Star Selfie With BTS Suga Viral

Sep 30, 2022, 16:39 IST
NBA Star Selfie With BTS Suga Viral - Sakshi Post

SUGA as a Special Guest will attend the match between Golden State Warriors & Washington Wizards.

Reportedly, SUGA is attending the match between Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. The Twitter account of NBA team Golden State Warriors tweeted a picture of star player Stephen Curry snapping a selfie with BTS member SUGA. 

The basketball team is currently in Japan for pre-season games, while the singer-rapper is there as a special guest and is set to appear for their game on Friday at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.

Suga recently took to Instagram to make it official and posted a picture of him with his jersey, Suga with number 3.

BTS ARMY is excited about Suga having fun at his favourite game event.

Also Read: Gurumi Leaks BTS V-BLACKPINK Jennie Pics Fake?


Read More:

Tags: 
Suga
Suga at NBA
NBA
Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards
Advertisement
Back to Top