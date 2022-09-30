NBA Star Selfie With BTS Suga Viral

SUGA as a Special Guest will attend the match between Golden State Warriors & Washington Wizards.

Reportedly, SUGA is attending the match between Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. The Twitter account of NBA team Golden State Warriors tweeted a picture of star player Stephen Curry snapping a selfie with BTS member SUGA.

The basketball team is currently in Japan for pre-season games, while the singer-rapper is there as a special guest and is set to appear for their game on Friday at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.

Suga recently took to Instagram to make it official and posted a picture of him with his jersey, Suga with number 3.

BTS ARMY is excited about Suga having fun at his favourite game event.

