Nayanthara's First Gift to Vignesh Shivan After Marriage

Nayanthara finally got married to the love of her life—Vignesh Shivan, on Thursday morning at Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. According to sources, Nayanthara gifted Wikki a bungalow worth Rs 20 crores and it is registered in Vignesh's name. Report also has it that the documentation has been completed. Nayan gifted Wikki's sister 30 pieces of sovereign gold jewellery. On the other hand, Vignesh gifted Nayanthara gold and diamond worth Rs 2.5 to 3 crore during the wedding ceremony. Vignesh also gifted Nayanthara a diamond ring worth Rs 5 crores.

Nayan and Wikki dated each other for 7 years. Everyone was waiting for Vignesh and Nayanthara's wedding, and fans are still celebrating on social media platforms by sharing wedding pics of WikkiNayan. A glimpse of Nayanthara and Vignesh was out last noon. If you want to watch all the wedding photos of Nayanthara and Vignesh, then click on the link: Nayanthara Bridal Outfit: Nayan Stuns in Red and Vignesh Shivan Steals Hearts in White Top Kollywood, Tollywood, and Bollywood celebrities attended Wikki and Nayan's wedding. According to sources, Suriya, Karthik, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Bollywood King SRK, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and other top celebrities showered their blessings on the newlyweds.