Nayanthara's Birthday Surprise For Vignesh Shivan at Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Vignesh Shivan is celebrating his birthday today... This year, his birthday is very special and is having some quality time with his wife Nayanthara, and some closest ones. We have seen Vignesh Shivan planning surprises for his Thangam... but now, his lady planned a big surprise for her dearest husband on the occasion of his birthday. Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram and shared some wonderful pictures. Here are the photos, just give a look at them.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara never stepped back to show their love for each other. Even before the wedding, Vignesh Shivan shared lovely pictures of both of them on his Instagram account.

Vignesh Shivn is an Indian film director, film producer, actor, singer, and lyricist who works in Tamil cinema.

Vignesh Shivan's last movie was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romantic comedy. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha. The soundtrack album and film score were composed by Anirudh. The movie did well at the box office.

Today on the occasion of Vignesh Shivan's birthday, here are some lovely pics of Nayanthara and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's director's pictures.