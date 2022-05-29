Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan Wedding Invite Meta; Nayan-Vignesh Wedding on June 9 at Mahabalipuram

Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, one of Kollywood's most talked-about couples, are getting married shortly. The pair, who have been together for over 6 years, will marry on June 9 at Mahabalipuram. Based on reports, the wedding work has already started, and sent invitations to their friends and families.

The couple had intended to have a destination wedding but it cancelled. The couple's close friends, including Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi, are anticipated to attend the wedding.

During the shooting of their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vignesh Shivan, and Nayanthara fell in love. In the film, she portrayed the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi, who directed it. Since then, the in-love pair has never missed an opportunity to paint the town red with their romantic photos, which are adored by their admirers.

Nayanthara was most recently seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which they also produced. She will also be making her Bollywood debut in Atlee's flick starring Shah Rukh Khan.