Fans are eagerly waiting for the marriage news of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. They are considered as one of the cutest couples in the South Indian film industry. The duo has been dating for over a couple of years now and with each passing day their relationship is only getting stronger and stronger. Reports say that both of them have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Now, the news is that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot in a private ceremony in a temple in Kerala. Earlier, reports came that they are going to marry in a temple in Tamil Nadu. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it.

Whenever they get time, Nayan and Vignesh plan foreign trips to spend some quality time together. Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, both of them are staying at home.

In 2018, Nayanthara, at an award function, called Vignesh Shivan her 'fiance' and it gave rise to many rumours about their relationship. We have seen Vignesh sharing beautiful pictures of Nayanthara on his Instagram. He never gives a miss to wish his ladylove Nayanthara on special occasions.

It is all known knowledge that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Their relationship has been rock solid ever since and it is evident from the social media posts.

On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in the film Darbar which starred Rajinikanth. She will also be seen in Annaatthe which is being directed by Siva. Khushbu, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the key roles. Nayanthara will also star in Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan.