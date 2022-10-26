Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Did Not Break Surrogacy Laws: TN Health Ministry

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan did not break the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, said a report by Tamil Nadu Health Ministry on Wednesday.

As per the report, the couple had registered their marriage in 2016. They also followed surrogacy guidelines mentioned by ICMR, it said.

The report said, "The hospital did not maintain any medical record about the patients. By the time when The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 came into force, the surrogate was already placed in the embryo in November.“

In a tweet on October 9, Vignesh Shivan said, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇. “

“Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam😇. Life looks brighter & more beautiful 😍. God is double great 🥰❤️☺️😇😍😍😌😌😌😌,” he said.

