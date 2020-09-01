Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated the festival of Onam together. Yes... What you heard is right. The 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' director took to his social media and shared the pictures. To one of the photos he captioned, "Onam wishes to all the lovely people around. Let's find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope amidst this pandemic that's the only way to invite a smile on everyone's face."

In the photos, one could see Nayanthara in a white coloured six yard wonder piece whereas Vignesh in a traditional white outfit. Both of them looked super cute. Here is the photo.

Here are few more photos from the Instagram handle of Vignesh.

Earlier, Nayanthara shared a photo of herself with Vignesh Shivan. It is said that they have taken a private jet from Chennai to Kochi. In the photo, Nayan looked super chic in a black pantsuit and she teamed it up with yellow coloured heels. She gave red colour to her lips and went with high bun hairstyle. Fans of the star couple have made this picture trend on the internet. Here is the photo.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They have been together for the last five years. Fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage news. Recently, Vignesh Shivan opened up about their marriage. He said that Nayantara has specific career goals to reach before marriage. She wants to fulfill them and he has even decided to concentrate on his career before entering wedlock. He stated that they both don't want to rush into anything.

On the professional front, Nayan and Vignesh are working together for the film ‘Netrikann’. Nayanthara was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in the movie ‘Darbar’. On the other hand, the shooting of Vignesh's upcoming film, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.