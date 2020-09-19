South Indian beauty Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan are spending some quality time together. The couple is vacationing in Goa and this might be their first post-COVID-19 holiday.

Vignesh Shivan celebrated his 35th birthday on September 18th in Goa along with his dearest person, Nayanthara. Yes... The filmmaker took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of himself with Nayan. In the photo, one could see Vignesh wearing a tee and a quote on the tee reads, "Good Times Start". The lady super star can be seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

He shared a beautiful post and captioned it as, "Birthday vibes. With God's grace and all your wonderful sweet wishes." In the comments section, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy, happy birthday." Here is post.

Nayanthara took to her Twitter account and shared a special video. She captioned the video as, "Wikki... Birthday Celebrations... A complete special one." In the video, one could see Nayanthara setting everything for her dear one's birthday. She looked gorgeous in a black coloured outfit. Here is the video.

Recently, Nayan and Vignesh celebrated Onam with the family members in Kochi. Nayanthara shared some of the beautiful pictures from the Onam celebrations. Here are the photos.

Nayan and Vignesh celebrated the birthday of the latter's mom. Here is the tweet.

Happie Birthday 🎂 to the beautiful soul on earth Amma. God Bless 🙏🏻#HappyBirthdayAmma pic.twitter.com/2peIVPcgs5 — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) September 14, 2020

On the professional front, Vignesh Shivan is waiting to start his next movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the lead roles. The film was supposed to go on floors in summer 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic has changed the plan.