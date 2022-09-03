Nayanthara to Quit Movies After Marriage to Vignesh Shivan?

Nayanthara is a name that needs no introduction. She is one of the most sought after stars in the South Indian film industry. She impressed audiences with her beautiful looks and strong acting skills. She is the lady superstar. She is one of the heroines in the film industry who never steps back to experiment with her roles. She did various roles and acted with top stars in the South Indian film industry. The actress is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in the Malayalam movie, Gold. She is one of the busiest stars in the film industry.

Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that she is going to quit the films. It is said that she wants to focus on her personal life and want to give importance to her family life. However, there is no official information regarding this.

We all know that Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9. Rajinikanth, Ajith, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, Atlee, Boney Kapoor, and many others attended the wedding ceremony. Nayanthara met Vignesh Shivan during the 2015 Tamil romantic drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan dated for some time before their wedding.

