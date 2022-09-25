Is Nayanthara Pregnant? Actress' Latest Instagram Post Sparks Rumours

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan are working together for the film, Salaar under the direction of KGF Chapter 2 filmmaker, Prashanth Neel. Expectations are very high on the grand celluloid. Any news related to Salaar is important for the fans of Prabhas. Now, a video of Prabhas from the sets of Prabhas's Salaar got leaked. Fans are going crazy over the look of Prabhas and the video is going viral.

I don't know why.... but this photo of #Prabhas from #Salaar remembered me of CHATRAPATHI.

a euphoria is going to be created yet again...

Be careful dear haters... pic.twitter.com/m6KeiT1X99 — Pranay (@PranayAdduri) September 24, 2022

Salaar is an action thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and financed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Prabhas will be seen in the lead role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Ravi Basrur scored music for the film while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda. Salaar is scheduled to be theatrically released on 28 September 2023.

Is Nayanthara Pregnant?

One more interesting piece of news is about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The cutest couple enjoys a huge fan following. They got married in June this year. If you look at the Instagram of Vignesh Shivan, you will be scrolling at the images time and again. Rumours are doing the rounds that Nayan and Vignesh are planning a baby soon. Recently, Vignesh posted a picture with a few kids and wrote, "SOME KIDS TIME...PRACTICE FOR THE FUTURE." Now, the fans want to know whether Nayanthara is pregnant or not.

