Nayanthara Most Liked Kollywood Actress On Social Media

Talk of movies and people are bound to ask, who's the hero. But there are only actors who have earned themselves the reputation for people to ask 'Tell me about the heroine.' This is because that's the kind of name they have established in the industry. no wonder then that these leading ladies enjoy a huge fan base. The popularity of the actress depends on their movie collection. In recent times, the most gorgeous and talented actors who earns as much as her male counterpart is Kollywood actress Nayanthara. She's called as the only Lady Superstar, the only other superstar in the industry is Rajinikanth. We already told you that Nayanthara is in the top place when it comes to South Indian actresses. She is one actresses who can draw a large crowd effortlessly.

According to the industry, Nayanthara charges between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore for each film. It's the highest salary that a woman actor is able to command in the south today. She is most popular for her films which have women-centric themes. The women-centric movies which framed Nayanthara are the Tamil film Imaikkaa Nodigal in Telugu Anjali CBI, Airaa, and Annamika. The actress will be next seen in Netrikann, Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal costarring Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.

Nayanthara's recent release Bigil starring Vijay too brought her a lot of accolades and now Nayanthara has become the most liked south Indian actress on social media.

Here goes the list of top ten most loved South Indian Actresses on social media

1. Nayanthara

2. Trisha Krishnan

3. Keerthy Suresh

4. Tamannaah

5. Hansika Motwani

6. Samantha Akkineni

7. Jyothika

8. Nazriya Nazim

9. Simran

10.Kajal Aggarwal