Nayanthara-Chiranjeevi Unseen Pics From Godfather Sets

Everyone is eagerly waiting to witness Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather, a political action thriller film helmed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan, RB Choudary, and NV Prasad under Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

The movie is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. Chiranjeevi will be seen in a key role alongside Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satyadev Kancharana.

SS Thaman is the music director of the film, with cinematography handled by Nirav Shah. Godfather is going to hit the theatres on 5 October 2022.

Here are some unseen pictures of Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi from the sets of Godfather.

Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi From Godfather Sets pic.twitter.com/cLKEAIDgQd — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) October 1, 2022

