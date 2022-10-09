Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made one of the biggest announcements of the year. The duo welcomed their twin boys via surrogacy. The couple informed fans via social media.

Vignesh Shivan took to social media and wrote,“Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.(sic)”

After dating each other for a few years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally tied the knot on June 9 in a resort in Mahabalipuram.

The couple fell in love while they were shooting the film Naanum Rowdy Dhan. Two years later, they made an appearance together as a couple at an award function in Singapore.

