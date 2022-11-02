Naveen Kasturia as Victor in Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 on Prime Video
Victor is a technophile, who is fascinated by innovations and loves to play puzzles and mind games. Gifted with a sharp mind, he makes the most of technology, even if he has to take the wrong route. With a belief that a ‘perfect crime takes place with a perfect planning,’ Victor goes miles to achieve his evil plans. Is he really helping J or just fulfilling his own wrong notions? Only time will tell. But he’s surely going to change the game and add to Kabir’s trouble.
Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-created season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.
The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.